Residents hope for some relief as FEMA prepares to assess flood damage

The Federal Emergency Management Agency may arrive in the Milwaukee area Thursday to assess whether a presidential major disaster declaration is needed.

The news came as the organization "Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge" says that several people who found shelter under the Kinnickinnic River bridge are still missing, and two have lost their lives.

"It doesn't even seem like it was last weekend. It feels like it was months ago already. It's exhausting,” Andy Dupree told TMJ4.

Dupree said his Bay View home was filled with more than 3 feet of water after a devastating flash flood.

His family lost multiple large appliances, along with a freezer that contained some breast milk for their baby, all before they had a planned move.

"We filled out the 211 form. We talked to our alderperson. She was great, helpful. We filled out the sewer backup form on the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District,” Dupree said.

The father of two estimates the damage amounts close to $15,000.

The Milwaukee County Executive's Office reported that 3,434 individual property assessments have been completed as of Monday.

Approximately 53 percent of the locations are described as "destroyed" or "having major damage."

The county’s Department of Transportation has been assisting multiple municipalities with moving several tons of flood-damaged debris.

Across town, cars lined up as the United Methodist Committee on Relief, The Salvation Army, and Milwaukee Health Department distributed free cleaning kits to people impacted by flooding.

"It's very helpful, very helpful,” Carmella Washington said.

Organizers say the demand was even higher than expected. They estimated 900 households would be served on Tuesday alone.

Tequila Hicks is grateful for the help after her basement filled with water.

"It just means that the community cares about each other. I feel like Milwaukee we care about each other despite what other people might think,” Hicks said.

News that the federal government will soon be in town to survey the damage brings a glimmer of hope to some.

"I think FEMA coming in would be great for everybody because with insurance not being able to step up for people and covering, it's kind of some people's only recourse in getting any kind of monetary relief to help out with the damages,” Dupree said.

