HOUSE DIVIDED: School district referendum questions put Wauwatosa couple, community at odds

WAUWATOSA — Gardening is one activity Nancy Porte and Barb Walbrink can agree on.

In fact, the couple agrees on most things. However, they differ right now when it comes to the referendum voters in the city will decide on November 5.

Learn More: 2024 Referendum | Wauwatosa School District

Mike Beiermeister Barb Walbrink and Nancy Porte

Nancy plans to vote no on both questions. Barb is inclined to vote yes on both questions.

The Wauwatosa School District approved a referendum vote over the summer for this coming election.

Previous Coverage: Wauwatosa voters will see a pair of referendums on the November ballot (tmj4.com)

Previous Coverage: Mixed opinions on referendum after Wauwatosa School District budget mistake (tmj4.com)

Previous Coverage: Wauwatosa parents concerned school budget deficit will snowball out of control (tmj4.com)

Question 1 is an operational referendum asking for $16.1 million annually over four years, totaling $64 million. The money would go towards non-recurring purposes like salaries, benefits, and programming.

According to the district's website, $52.4 million would cover the operational shortfall for the 2025-26, 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29 school years. If passed, $8 million would be committed to increase educator compensation, and $4 million would go towards curricular materials.

The other question to voters asks for $60 million over 20 years for deferred maintenance and to ensure several schools meet Americans with Disabilities Act facility standards.

Nancy said she would vote ‘yes’ if the district took more fiscal responsibility, but she said she has not seen that on the part of the school board.

“I just want to see more responsibility on the part of the board, and I'm torn. I’ve always voted yes on school referendums. This one, I just can't because of the fiscal irresponsibility,” said Porte.

Most recently, the new district chief financial officer discovered budgeting errors in the 2024-2025 budget, setting the district off by $4 million.

Previous Coverage: Wauwatosa residents call for accountability for school budget miscalculations (tmj4.com)

“If you and I worked in a corporation and if you and I made a $4 million mistake, I got news for you. I don't know what my review would look like,” said Barb.

Both Nancy and Barb can agree that they want the district and school board to show more fiscal responsibility.

Barb told TMJ4 News she is still inclined to vote yes.

“My fear is what they will do if they don't get that money, and what that might mean for kids,” said Walbrink. “I’m all for Wauwatosa having the best and the brightest in terms of teaching the most expansive, meaningful, and applicable courses.”

The school boardheard questions like this on Monday night during public comment.

Many spoke out in favor of voting no. Only one person spoke in support at the beginning of the meeting.

If both questions were approved, a Wauwatosa home valued at $250,000 would rack up an additional $525 per year in taxes.

Two community groups have emerged as coming out for and against the referendum.

Alex Buswell Vote No Sign

Voting No: Tosa Taxpayers Alliance (squarespace.com)

Alex Buswell Vote Yes Sign

Voting Yes: Home - Yes to Tosa Kids



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip