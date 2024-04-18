Wauwatosa parents concerned school budget deficit will snowball out of control

Several Wauwatosa parents reached out to the TMJ4 Lighthouse Team concerned that a school budget deficit would snowball out of control.

Ben Jordan is asking the school district some of the questions parents want answered. He wanted to hear from several perspectives on the school funding shortfall — that's estimated to total up to $62 million over the next 5 years.

Parents are worried about what potential cuts could look like.

"I know all too well how hard teachers work, how many hours that they put in and how much of a thankless job it is and I've taught myself," said concerned parent Cindi Mich. "It's just if we don't have the money for the necessities for our children, I'm not so sure we can promise raises when we can't even afford what we need."

District documents say the extra costs will fall into three buckets: curriculum refinement, forward-facing student support positions and employee compensation.

Mich doesn't think the district could afford the salary increases given this year. They're up 12.3% on average across the district.

School member Michael Meier says the board as a whole overspent money everywhere.

"There was no boundaries to what they spent. They got professional portraits for the board members. They've voted to provide childcare services for board members.," he says. "It's this sense of 'we will spend whatever we think we need to spend and the money will be there.'"

Superintendant Dr. Demond Means says the district is doing what the community wants it to do — which is invest in children.

"Some parents are accusing the school board of reckless spending, spending money without knowing where it's coming from. What would your response be to parents?" asked Ben Jordan.

"I would say to those parents that I share their concern," Means responded. "I share their concern that the state legislature who's responsible for funding public schools have been inadequately funding public schools since 2009."

Ben will go in depth into the budget shortfall — and who the district might turn to in order to avoid devastating cuts — tonight at 6:00 p.m.

