Wauwatosa voters will see a pair of referendums on the November ballot.

The school board approved the question Monday night.

The first referendum would raise $16 million from property taxes to give teachers a raise.

The second calls for $60 million in maintenance at elementary schools.

It's part of a bigger plan to close both middle schools in the district, moving younger kids to elementary schools and older kids to high schools.

