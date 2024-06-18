Watch Now
Wauwatosa voters will see a pair of referendums on the November ballot. The school board approved the question last night.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Jun 18, 2024

Wauwatosa voters will see a pair of referendums on the November ballot.

The school board approved the question Monday night.

The first referendum would raise $16 million from property taxes to give teachers a raise.

The second calls for $60 million in maintenance at elementary schools.

It's part of a bigger plan to close both middle schools in the district, moving younger kids to elementary schools and older kids to high schools.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

