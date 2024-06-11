'Please do not cut our program': Community begs Wauwatosa school board to not remove programs and schools

WAUWATOSA — Young students and parents voiced major concerns over potential cuts in the Wauwatosa School District Monday night.

This comes as the community learned about the recommended closure of the only two middle schools in the district, the potential ending of STEM programs and Spanish classes, and two potential referendums.

"If you work in one of our middle schools, I am so sorry,” one community member said during public comment.

Wauwatosa Superintendent Demond Means presented recommendations for the Tosa 2075 Initiative.

In a letter to Wauwatosa parents last week, Superintendent Means recommended the closure of two schools. “In order to maximize academic culture, execute the open enrollment draw down (reduction) and maintain all of our small and accessible elementary schools, District administrators recommend that the Wauwatosa School District shifts to a JK-6 and 7-12 model,” the letter said.

Wauwatosa community members fear that the only two middle schools in the district will close.

"A lot of parents in Wauwatosa are just confused and they're incredibly frustrated,” district parent, CJ Szafir said.

CJ Szafir is Nadia's dad. He says parents have been in the dark about these recommendations.

He is just one of many parents feeling blindsided by recommendations from the administration.

"A lot of stuff that is very important is going to hit families, hit taxpayers, hit residents very hard,” Szafir explained.

Many parents are worried about a number of the recommendations.

"High schoolers who have made it through puberty successfully are going through so many different things than what our middle schools are going through,” Former Wauwatosa parent, Angela Dobbs said.

Another big item is a pair of referendums. One could come this fall for $48.4 million. The other would be $60 million in 2026.

Superintendent Means said these changes are recommended primarily because state funding is declining.

"We don't have a spending problem, we have a funding problem in terms of what the state legislature continues to provide public schools,” Superintendent Means explained.

"Please do not cut our program” rising fourth grader Nadia Szafir said to the school board.

She is now begging the school board not to cut her Underwood STEM program.

Nadia Szafir spoke at Monday's school board meeting because of the potential cuts.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Nadia what her first thought was when she heard about the potential cuts. Nadia said, “Well at first why they would cut it because it's so good at like learning and if they want us to like learn. Why don't they keep stem so we can learn more."

Superintendent Means said he wants to extend the STEM programs to everyone in the district.

The board will have to make decisions on the future plans no later than August of this year.

The board will vote next week on the decision to add the referendum to the November ballot.

