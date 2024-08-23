Parent opinions differ on referendum after Wauwatosa School District budget mistake

More reaction is pouring in from Wauwatosa after school district leaders reported an expensive mistake in its latest budget.

The new chief financial officer, Scot Ecker, said his predecessor built a bad budget. The error comes as voters will have a say on two referendums this fall.

"So frustrated. I went off-line yesterday I came back to this," parent Kate Bertram told TMJ4 News.

"Something just fell through the cracks," said parent Rita Wiesneski.

TMJ4 News Rita Wiesneski

Voters are preparing to weigh in on two referendum questions this fall.

Question 1 is an operational referendum asking for $16.1 million annually over four years, totaling $64 million. The money would go towards non-recurring purposes like salaries, benefits, and programming.

According to the district's website, $52.4 million would cover the operational shortfall for the 2025-26, 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 school years. If passed, $8 million would be committed to increase educator compensation and $4 million would go towards curricular materials.

The chief financial officer says without the operational referendum, the next budget will face significant and noticeable cuts.

"Right now, we need the referendum to pay the teachers so they don't have to have these cuts happen," Wiesneski stated.

Wiesneski is also the current president of the Wauwatosa Council of PTAs.

She is concerned that the budgeting issue will steer people away from supporting the referendum.

"Our kids are the future. They need and deserve a good education, and they need access to free education, and that's what our tax dollars do is give them access," Wiesneski replied.

"Taking a stand is just holding them accountable," Bertram said.

TMJ4 News Kate Bertram

Bertram believes that the budgeting error should give everyone a reason to put the referendum on pause.

"We can't trust anything in front of us now. It's going to take taxpayers to take a stand and say before you even think about doing this, we need to take a closer look. November is way too early, knowing what we know today. We can't trust the information," Bertram pressed

This fall the other question to voters asks for $60 million over 20 years for deferred maintenance and to ensure several schools meet Americans with Disabilities Act facility standards.

A facilities referendum is slated for 2026.

Wherever people stand on the district's handling of its finances there is a push for neighbors to get involved.

Wauwatosa's School Board meets Monday night. Agenda items include the 24-25 budget and changes to the employee health insurance plan.

