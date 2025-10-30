'He was loved': Family seeks justice for Milwaukee man killed near bus stop last month

MILWAUKEE — More than a month after James Jordan III was shot and killed while walking home from work in Milwaukee, his family continues to search for answers as his case remains unsolved.

Jordan was walking home from his job at Domino's just after 11 p.m. on September 12 when he was shot and killed near the intersection of Teutonia and Good Hope, just before he could cross the street to reach a bus stop. He was a little over a week away from his 40th birthday.

"I would like for everybody to know that he was loved. I miss my brother, and for us, this is our angel," his sister LeKesha said.

Jordan lived near 29th and Highland. On the night he was killed, his mother Carrie Reed-Jordan waited outside their apartment building, looking from bus stop to bus stop, hoping her son would come home. He never did.

"Every night I wake up. I can't sleep because I know he ain't coming back," Reed-Jordan said.

His family described Jordan as a caring father, uncle and friend who had a passion for music and plans to return to school.

They remembered him as someone always willing to help others. His sister said he would give blood and even helped some of the victims of the apartment fire that killed five people and displaced dozens near 27th and Highland.

"He'll help our neighbors, carry bags, move anything, anything he can do to help you, he would do," Reed said.

More than a month later, no one is in custody, and the family has received no answers about who killed Jordan. He had no criminal background and was working to support his children and family.

"I just hope whoever did just come forward," his sister said.

The family is asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything that night to come forward with information to help solve the case.

"We're not gonna give up. I'm not gonna give up. Long as I got breath in my body, I'm gonna try. I'm gonna try," said Reed.

As signatures, pictures and flowers at the scene begin to fade, Jordan's family is determined to seek justice while honoring his legacy so that James Jordan III will never be forgotten.

"Long live my brother," his sister said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

