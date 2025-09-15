Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
39-year-old killed in shooting near Teutonia and Good Hope in Milwaukee

The victim was identified as James III Jordan by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened near Teutonia and Good Hope on Friday, Sept. 12, around 11:20 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead Saturday morning. The victim was identified as James III Jordan by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

