39-year-old killed in shooting near Teutonia and Good Hope in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened near Teutonia and Good Hope on Friday, Sept. 12, around 11:20 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead Saturday morning. The victim was identified as James III Jordan by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip