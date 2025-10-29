GROCERY BUDDIES: How Milwaukee neighbors are stepping up amid food benefits uncertainty

MILWAUKEE — With the government shutdown already underway and a potential pause on food benefits just days away, Milwaukee residents are taking matters into their own hands to ensure their neighbors don't go hungry.

On Tuesday, city, county and community partners announced their plans to host a food drive for several area pantries.

Meag Sargent, who works in community gardens and urban food systems, recognized the urgent need for action. She joined a grassroots movement by posting on social media to find a "grocery buddy" — someone willing to help with food assistance.

Mike Beiermeister Meag Sargent has volunteered to become a 'grocery buddy.'

"I think there's a lot of gaps that are going to need to be filled in where food banks can't really provide the support that's going to be needed," Sargent said.

Her simple social media post quickly gained traction. Within hours, 30 people reached out seeking help, many of them single parents, primarily concerned about feeding their children.

"That could mean financial help for groceries, or actually shopping for someone," Sargent said.

The responses revealed the depth of need in the community, with parents putting their children's welfare first.

"Some don't want help for themselves — they just want to make sure the kids are okay," Sargent said.

Sargent has committed to buying groceries for two families through November and December, emphasizing that any level of community support can make a meaningful difference.

"Whatever people can give will make an impact," Sargent said. "Every little bit counts."

She's not the only one stepping up to address food insecurity. In Metcalfe Park, Melody McCurtis with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges is working to fill gaps left by a grocery store closure this summer. She believes the loss of food benefits will only compound the problem.

"More than half of Metcalfe Park relies on SNAP benefits," McCurtis said.

Her organization has been funding and running food programs independently to serve the community's needs.

"It's sustained by the people — for the people," McCurtis said.

The group plans to open a community pantry in the coming months alongside several food distribution events.

"It will be people-operated and people-sustained, designed to reach those most often left out. This pantry will not be federally regulated and will have better accessibility with community-centered hours of operation," said McCurtis in a post.

She said the first distribution event is scheduled for November 3rd in partnership with the Hunger Task Force from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the site of the former Pick 'n Save near 36th and West Meinecke.

Their community-powered fridge network has also expanded from one to five locations.

Despite the challenges, McCurtis remains optimistic about community-driven solutions.

"Our community keeps us going — and we'll figure it out," McCurtis said.

Mike Beiermeister Melody McCurtis

With the holiday season approaching, both women hope more residents will join their efforts to ensure no neighbor goes without food during the shutdown.

McCurtis stressed the need for volunteers right now to help set up the pantry and assist with food distribution events.

To get involved, learn more here:

Sargent and her friend have created a Google form for those interested in becoming a Grocery Buddy and those in need of assistance.

Interest Form in Providing Assistance to Families: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2s5pSEVnUk9Iwkf-GnSdD0OJE9sechByaMfBPdtBtDtoXOg/viewform

Sign up to Receive Assistance: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkxYGZbPvNySo8bTQeG2iCKjW4WyJemC86LoZ_Q4V8v2sBLQ/viewform

More resources can be found on the Facebook post below:

