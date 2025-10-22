Wisconsin mother of boy with cancer shares fears of food insecurity as potential FoodShare funding pause looms

NEW LONDON, Wis — With just nine days remaining before a potential federal government shutdown could pause FoodShare funding, nearly 700,000 Wisconsin residents who rely on the program are facing uncertainty about their next meal.

Among those worried is Destinee Doonin, a New London woman whose 3-year-old son, Kade, is battling leukemia. The single mother receives $289 monthly through FoodShare, which Doonin says is essential as she cannot work due to her son's intensive medical needs.

"We get $289 a month, but it helps a lot because currently I get Social Security because Kade has leukemia," Doonin said.

Kade's leukemia diagnosis means he spends days and sometimes months at Children's Hospital for chemotherapy and treatment. When Doonin attempted to return to work earlier this year, her son's health complications made it impossible.

"In March, I started considering going back to work, and then he started having seizures and his O2 went down to 50, and he almost passed away. And then in June and July, I started working, and they just couldn't accommodate his appointments," Doonin said.

Unable to work, Doonin currently lives on $900 monthly, with half going toward rent. For her family, FoodShare isn't optional.

"I usually get milk, eggs, I get cheese," Doonin said.

When asked about her fears if the program disappears, Doonin said the family would have to make sacrifices.

"I don't like having to ask for help and then, you know, I grew up in and out of foster care, so I don't have like a village, so it's hard," she said. "Having to ask for help and swallowing your pride, who wants to do that?"

FoodShare serves nearly 12 percent of Wisconsin residents living at or below twice the federal poverty income level. Since the program is 100 percent federally funded, Governor Tony Evers called on the Trump administration on Wednesday to use U.S. Department of Agriculture dollars currently available to extend food assistance into November.

Evers' office said he alone doesn't have the power to use state dollars to temporarily fill the gap, stating, "The Legislature would have to pass a bill appropriating funding to do so."

Local food pantries are already preparing for increased demand. Bill Schmitt, who runs Rooted and Rising food pantry in Milwaukee's Washington Park neighborhood, fears his organization won't be able to help everyone if FoodShare is paused.

"We will certainly step up and do the best that we can, but we are not going to be able to fill that entire gap," Schmitt said. "We're looking for elected officials to put the people first."

With all the medical uncertainties Kade faces in his future, Doonin hopes people will understand why programs like FoodShare are crucial for families in her situation.

"Just to not be so judgmental," Doonin said. "It's embarrassing the way it is."

