What you need to know about FoodShare benefits amid federal government shutdown

As uncertainty lingers following Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement Tuesday that Wisconsin’s FoodShare program will run out of funding at the end of the month due to the federal government shutdown, TMJ4 has compiled a list of resources to aid those impacted.

Evers’ announcement follows the Trump Administration’s notification that “there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation," according to a release.

According to Evers, nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites rely on FoodShare benefits.

How does the shutdown impact FoodShare benefits?

The federal government provides monthly funding for FoodShare benefits directly to the fiscal vendor that manages Wisconsin’s QUEST cards — electronic benefit cards members use to pay for groceries using FoodShare benefits.

The federal government provided October benefits to Wisconsin’s FoodShare vendor on schedule, and the program is fully funded through the month of October.

However, since FoodShare benefits are funded by the federal government, Wisconsin FoodShare members will not resume receiving benefits until after the federal government shutdown ends, according to the release.

This means that if the shutdown continues, FoodShare members will not get their monthly benefits in November. Additionally, Evers clarified that even if the shutdown ends this week, November benefits will still be delayed.

After the shutdown ends and there is federal funding for FoodShare again, the Department of Health Services (DHS) will work with the federal government as quickly as possible to resume issuing benefits.

Impacts to QUEST cards

FoodShare benefits may not be available on QUEST cards to make purchases in November. This may include any funds remaining on cards at the end of October, according to DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson.

Johnson advises that members who have benefits on their cards may want to stock up on food items that don’t expire quickly — such as canned goods and boxed items — before the end of October.

DHS is expected to mail FoodShare members letters this week to notify them of the delay in benefits, which will also be available electronically in ACCESS. DHS will continue to update the FoodShare: News and Updates webpage to share the latest information.

What’s next?

FoodShare members will be notified directly by DHS once the shutdown ends and funding is available about when they will resume receiving benefits.

Evers, in a new letter to Trump Administration U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins on Wednesday, urged the Trump Administration to "exercise USDA powers already authorized under federal law that enable the department to transfer funds to sustain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during a lapse in appropriations."

What can you do?

Wisconsinites across the state are encouraged to contact their congressional representatives and urge support for ending the federal government shutdown, extending key programs that help lower health care costs, and preventing hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites from going hungry.

You can go to www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member and enter your address to find the contact information for your congressional representative and senators.

What help is available now?

Wisconsin WIC, a separate food assistance program designed to support women, babies and children, remains available for qualifying Wisconsinites at this time.

Based on the information available, November benefits will also be available, according to Evers. During the government shutdown, WIC members can use their WIC benefits, attend WIC appointments, and do not need to take any action.

If there are changes to the availability of WIC funding and benefits, DHS will notify WIC members, partners, and providers as soon as possible.

Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus

Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus members still have coverage to get the care and services they need. For updates, visit the Medicaid News page.

Additional food and infant formula needs

Any Wisconsinite who needs additional food or infant formula for their household or family can reach out to 211 for information and referrals to local services. Anyone can use 211 to get help by:



Dialing 211 or 877-947-2211.

Visiting 211wisconsin.communityos.org to search for services or chat with someone online who can help.

Texting their ZIP code to 898211.

Food pantries

There are several food pantries across southeastern Wisconsin that distribute food to community members in need. We’ve included several of those locations provided by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s pantry locator.

If you do not see a location near you, visit their website. It’s also recommended to call the pantry to confirm its hours of operation.

Milwaukee County

Just One More Ministry 4180 North Lydell Ave, Glendale, WI 53212 (414.292.5112)

Hours: Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.–10 a.m.

Holy Ghost Lutheran Church Food Pantry 541 W Concordia Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212 (414.510.7808)

Hours: Wednesday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Ebenezer Church Of God In Christ 3132 N Martin Luther King Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53212 (414.793.0328)

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Milwaukee Synagogue For Russian 3213 N. Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211 (414.961.0234) Hours: Monday–Wednesday 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Baptist 1210 W Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53206 (414.460.2952) Hours: Saturday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Waukesha County

The Mayfair Food Pantry 4515 North Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53225 (414.430.3869)

Hours: Wednesday 12 p.m.–3 p.m.

Food Pantry Of Waukesha County 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186 (262.542.5300)

Hours: Monday–Friday 1 p.m.–3 p.m. & 6 p.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Friends With Food/SE WI Emergency Support Group 713 North Grandview Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188 (262.409.9282)

Hours: Tuesday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.; Thursday 2 p.m.–5 p.m.; 2nd & 4th Saturday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Rockwood Church Food Pantry W271 S2929 Merrill Hills Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 (800.488.6711) Hours: 2nd & 4th Wednesday 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Iglesia Metodista Unida 915 Magnolia Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188 (262.374.2877)

Hours: Friday 12 p.m.–2 p.m.

Racine County

St. Patrick's Meal Program 1100 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53403 (262.632.8808)

Hours: Thursday 3 p.m.–5 p.m.

Birthing Completeness Outreach, Inc. 524 Main Street Ste.302, Racine, WI 53404 (262.497.6136)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7 a.m.–10 a.m.

Fellowship Of Christian Believers 703 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403 (262.412.6922)

Hours: 2nd & 4th Friday 5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Hospitality Center, Inc. 614 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403 (262.853.2886)

Hours: Monday–Friday breakfast 7:30 a.m.–8:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Lakeview Church Of Christ 3224 Wright Avenue, Racine, WI 53403 (262.633.9200)

Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Kenosha County

Shalom Center Of The Interfaith 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 (262.658.1713)

Hours: Wednesday & Friday 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

The Garden Food Pantry 1011 Washington Road, Kenosha, WI 53140 (262.672.8066)

Hours: 1st & 3rd Saturday 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Grace People's Pantry 2006 60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140 (262.909.8182)

Hours: Tuesday 4 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Kenosha 3116 N. 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (262.564.0286) |

Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 1 p.m.–4 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Mt. Hebron C.O.G.I.C. 7445 20th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143 (262.652.5603)

Hours: Tuesday 3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Walworth County

Mt. Zion Christian Church 2330 Hwy 120, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 (262.248.7097)

Hours: Saturday 9 a.m.–11 a.m.

Elkhorn Food Pantry 14 West Geneva Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121 (262.723.6359)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m.–11 a.m.

The Bridge Food & Diaper Bank 205 E Commerce Court, Elkhorn, WI 53121 (262.723.4488)

Hours: Thursday 4 p.m.–6 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Food For Life Pantry 1001 E Geneva Street, Delavan, WI 53115 (262.325.2478)

Hours: Saturday 8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.

Delavan United Methodist Church 213 South Second Street, Delavan, WI 53115 (262.728.3644) Hours: Wednesday 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Ozaukee County

Ozaukee County Food Pantry 121 W Main St, Port Washington, WI 53074 (262.284.1011) |

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–12 p.m. & 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry 200 E Washington St, Cedarburg, WI 53012 (262.377.3340) Hours: Wednesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Cedarburg Food Pantry W62 N405 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 (262.377.8830)

Hours: Monday 1 p.m.–4 p.m.; Thursday 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Grafton United Methodist Church 1361 12th Ave, Grafton, WI 53024 (262.377.5350)

Hours: Wednesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

St. Boniface Parish Food Pantry 325 N Main St, Germantown, WI 53022 (262.251.3944)

Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Washington County

Salvation Army Washington County 119 W Washington St, West Bend, WI 53095 (262.338.2395)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.; 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

West Bend Community Pantry 1115 S Main St, West Bend, WI 53095 (262.334.6753)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Grafton Food Pantry W62 N405 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 (262.377.8830)

Hours: Monday 1 p.m.–4 p.m.; Thursday 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Slinger United Methodist Church 170 Slinger Road, Slinger, WI 53086 (262.644.6930)

Hours: 2nd & 4th Thursday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Holy Angels Church Food Pantry 720 E Dekora St, West Bend, WI 53095 (262.338.2765)

Hours: Thursday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Food Pantry 308 S Center Ave, Jefferson, WI 53549 (920.674.4727)

Hours: Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Watertown Area Community Pantry 507 W Main St, Watertown, WI 53094 (920.261.1515)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Fort Atkinson Community Pantry 111 S Main St, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 (920.563.7160)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Lake Mills Food Pantry 215 S Main St, Lake Mills, WI 53551 (920.648.4007)

Hours: 1st & 3rd Thursday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Palmyra Food Pantry 125 S Second St, Palmyra, WI 53156 (262.495.3535)

Hours: Tuesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m.–11 a.m.

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac County Food Pantry 40 W 9th St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920.921.0170)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Salvation Army Fond du Lac 51 W 3rd St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920.921.4378)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pantry 850 W Johnson St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920.922.1160) Hours: Thursday 12 p.m.–2 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Pantry 35 E Ninth St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920.921.1730)

Hours: Wednesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church Pantry 1001 S Rolling Meadows Dr, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920.921.5433)

Hours: Tuesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Sheboygan County

Sheboygan County Food Bank 929 N 8th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081 (920.451.5180)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Salvation Army Sheboygan 621 N 8th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081 (920.457.6903)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

United Methodist Church of Plymouth Pantry 614 Center St, Plymouth, WI 53073 (920.892.2710) Hours: Wednesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Holy Name of Jesus Pantry 1020 S 8th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081 (920.452.4771)

Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

St. Clement Parish Pantry 3132 S 12th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081 (920.452.4696)

Hours: Tuesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Manitowoc County

Manitowoc County Food Pantry 1702 S 11th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 (920.684.8233)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Salvation Army Manitowoc 1025 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 (920.684.3124)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Pantry 1001 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 (920.684.8256)

Hours: Wednesday 12 p.m.–3 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish Pantry 1301 S 8th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 (920.684.7716)

Hours: Thursday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

Two Rivers Community Pantry 3000 S 12th St, Two Rivers, WI 54241 (920.794.0211)

Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Kenosha County

Kenosha County Division of Aging & Disability Services Pantry 8600 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, WI 53143 (262.605.6646)

Hours: Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Kenosha 5507 7th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140 (262.657.5331)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

St. George Parish Pantry 2222 60th St, Kenosha, WI 53140 (262.694.7450)

Hours: Wednesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

St. Therese Church Pantry 9033 38th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 (262.652.7660)

Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Community Action Kenosha County Pantry 5407 6th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140 (262.697.4500)

Hours: Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Racine County

Racine County Food Bank 1050 Center St, Racine, WI 53403 (262.632.6880)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Salvation Army Racine 743 Main St, Racine, WI 53403 (262.632.8355)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish Pantry 707 Center St, Racine, WI 53403 (262.633.5880)

Hours: Wednesday 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

St. Lucy Parish Pantry 2311 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53404 (262.639.3220)

Hours: Thursday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Faith Hope & Charity Food Pantry 1115 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403 (262.635.0864)

Hours: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

