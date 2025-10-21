Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin FoodShare program will run out of funding in 10 days

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, Wisconsin’s FoodShare program, which provides food assistance to hungry kids, families and seniors, will run out of funding in 10 days.

The announcement comes on day 21 of the federal government shutdown. Evers said the Trump administration recently notified Wisconsin that there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for about 42 million individuals across the nation.

States were directed to hold their November issuance files and delay transmission to state EBT vendors until further notice, according to Evers.

Andy Manis/AP FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Evers said FoodShare, which is fully funded by the federal government, is in jeopardy based on the Trump administration’s directive and may not be available next month, which could leave nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites without access to basic food and groceries.

“With rising costs and President Trump’s chaotic trade wars, Wisconsin families are already struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table, and every day that Republicans continue this reckless and harmful shutdown is another day that our kids, families, farmers, veterans, seniors, and communities fall even further behind. There’s no excuse for it. None,” said Evers.

Evers said the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress are largely to blame for what he called a refusal to negotiate on extending tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that ensure millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites, can afford health care coverage.

“No person should ever go hungry—most especially not in the United States of America. President Trump and Republicans in Congress must work across the aisle and end this shutdown now so Wisconsinites and Americans across our country have access to basic necessities like food and groceries that they need to survive," Evers said.

As the shutdown continues, Evers said his administration is closely monitoring funding levels for WIC, a separate food assistance program designed to support women, babies and kids, which remains available for qualifying Wisconsinites at this time.

WIC remains available

Based on the information available at this time, November WIC benefits will also be available.

During the government shutdown, WIC members can use their WIC benefits, attend WIC appointments, and do not need to take any action.

If there are changes to the availability of WIC funding and benefits, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will notify WIC members, partners, and providers as soon as possible.

Additional food and infant formula

Any Wisconsinite needing additional food or infant formula for their household or family can reach out to 211 for information and referrals to local services.

Anyone can use 211 to get help by:



Dialing 211 or 877-947-2211

Visiting 211wisconsin.communityos.org, where people can search for services or chat online with someone who can help

Texting their ZIP code to 898211

Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus members

Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus members still have coverage to get the care and services they need.

For updates, visit theMedicaid Newspage.

