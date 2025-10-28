Milwaukee launches citywide food drive as FoodShare expected to pause Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee area leaders on Tuesday launched a unified effort to help provide food and basic necessities to those in need.

FoodShare benefits are expected to pause on Nov. 1 due to an ongoing government shutdown.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson noted that the United States Department of Agriculture has contingency reserves that are not currently anticipated to be used to keep programs such as FoodShare going.

"And while things are not going the way that they should in Washington, Milwaukee refuses to wait," Johnson said. "We're going to take care of our own."

In collaboration with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Nourish MKE, the drive will collect nonperishable food and monetary donations to support Milwaukee-area food pantries.

Donations will be accepted across both City and County facilities, including:



Milwaukee City Hall – 200 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Courthouse – 901 N. 9 th Street, Milwaukee

Street, Milwaukee Zeidler Municipal Building – 841 N. Broadway, Milwaukee

Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center – 1230 W. Cherry Street, Milwaukee

Hillview – 1615 S. 22 nd Street, Milwaukee

Street, Milwaukee Fiserv Forum – 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee

All Milwaukee Public Schools

All Milwaukee Police Department districts

All City of Milwaukee Public Library branches

Mason Temple Church – 6058 N. 35th Street, Milwaukee

The food drive will continue until FoodShare benefits are restored.

For donation and assistance information, residents can visit the City of Milwaukee’s Food Drive page or Milwaukee County’s Food Assistance page.

Watch: Milwaukee area leaders on Tuesday launched a unified effort to help provide food and basic necessities to those in need.

Milwaukee leaders launch food drive to support residents affected by FoodShare interruption

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip