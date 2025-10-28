Milwaukee launches citywide food drive as FoodShare expected to pause Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee area leaders on Tuesday launched a unified effort to help provide food and basic necessities to those in need.
FoodShare benefits are expected to pause on Nov. 1 due to an ongoing government shutdown.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson noted that the United States Department of Agriculture has contingency reserves that are not currently anticipated to be used to keep programs such as FoodShare going.
"And while things are not going the way that they should in Washington, Milwaukee refuses to wait," Johnson said. "We're going to take care of our own."
In collaboration with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Nourish MKE, the drive will collect nonperishable food and monetary donations to support Milwaukee-area food pantries.
Donations will be accepted across both City and County facilities, including:
- Milwaukee City Hall – 200 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee
- Milwaukee County Courthouse – 901 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee
- Zeidler Municipal Building – 841 N. Broadway, Milwaukee
- Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center – 1230 W. Cherry Street, Milwaukee
- Hillview – 1615 S. 22nd Street, Milwaukee
- Fiserv Forum – 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee
- All Milwaukee Public Schools
- All Milwaukee Police Department districts
- All City of Milwaukee Public Library branches
- Mason Temple Church – 6058 N. 35th Street, Milwaukee
The food drive will continue until FoodShare benefits are restored.
For donation and assistance information, residents can visit the City of Milwaukee’s Food Drive page or Milwaukee County’s Food Assistance page.
