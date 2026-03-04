Former Milwaukee officer resigns after being charged with misusing license plate reader technology

A Milwaukee police officer charged with misusing the department's license plate reader technology has resigned, according to MPD.

Josue Ayala, now a former Milwaukee police officer, was charged last week with attempted conduct in public office. Prosecutors say he misused Milwaukee Police's Flock camera system — a license plate reader tracking system — to follow someone he was dating.

Ayala resigned hours before he was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday on that charge.

Over a 2-month span last year, prosecutors say Ayala ran two different people's license plates for personal reasons 179 times while on duty with the Milwaukee Police Department. According to MPD's standard operating procedures, that is against the rules.

The criminal complaint states the misdemeanor charge is a "negotiated issuance," and is a "condition of which requires Josue Ayala to resign his position as a police officer from the City of Milwaukee Police Department."

TMJ4’s Ben Jordan spoke with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman last week about the case and the department's use of Flock cameras. Norman said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ in Ayala, but that the technology is a game-changer for criminal investigations and isn't going away.

Ayala is scheduled to make his first appearance before a court commissioner this afternoon.

