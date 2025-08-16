Flooding victims seek federal help as Sen. Baldwin tours damage

MILWAUKEE — Flood victims across Milwaukee County are sharing their stories of devastation as local officials work to secure federal assistance for those who have lost homes and possessions.

This past week, TMJ4 has been hearing firsthand from victims on the destruction.

"We lost everything," said Brooke Miller, a New Berlin flooding victim.

"I'm doing kind of sad right now. You know," said Lee Johnson, a Milwaukee flooding victim.

"We're still so traumatized," said Mai Vang, who lost her home to flooding.

"It's been very stressful trying to understand what the next step is," said Rachel Madden, a New Berlin flooding victim.

As TMJ4 has been speaking with residents throughout the affected areas, many have shared that their insurance claims have been denied or that insurance won't cover the damage, leaving them with few options for recovery.

This has left many pinning their hopes on government assistance.

"Just hoping that FEMA can get involved," said Shay Gray, who was impacted by the flooding.

Mike Beiermeister Shay Gray's home was impacted by flooding.

The path to federal assistance begins with local damage assessments that must meet certain thresholds before FEMA can step in. Governor Tony Evers has already declared a state of emergency, which is the first step in this process.

"It's just not me, it's all my neighbors, my friends that lives around here, just, we all need the help that we can and hopefully we're able to, you know, the government can just help us all out," Vang said.

Mike Beiermeister Mai Vang in front of her home

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Milwaukee Friday evening to survey the damage firsthand and hear directly from those affected.

"I'm here to hear and listen and bring that back to Washington to persuade this administration to do what they need to do to declare a major disaster in Southeastern Wisconsin," Baldwin said.

Mike Beiermeister Sen. Tammy Baldwin tours damage from flooding and extensive rainfall.

The senator has joined forces with Congressman Bryan Steil and Congresswoman Gwen Moore in a bipartisan effort to petition for federal aid.

"We'll be working to try and make sure we hold this administration to account and we hold FEMA to account to do its job here," Baldwin said.

As elected officials work to make the case for federal assistance, residents continue to cope with what many describe as unprecedented destruction.

"This is one of the worst that we all have seen. You know, we need it. We all need it," Vang said.

