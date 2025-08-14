'It's been pretty rough': Neighbors in 53209 zip code work together to recover from historic flooding

GLENDALE, Wis. — Cleanup continues along the Milwaukee and Glendale border as neighbors band together to recover from the devastating weekend flooding.

The 53209 zip code is among the hardest hit areas, with more than 1,014 damage reports filed as of Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. according to Impact 211.

"It's been pretty rough," said Lee Johnson, whose home was severely damaged in the flood.

Johnson lost his vehicle and now faces extensive repairs to his home. The floodwaters destroyed many of his personal belongings.

"My carpeting, a few items, a lot of my photographs and stuff," Johnson said. "Albums that I have been collecting for years and stuff. They all got soaked and wet."

Mike Beiermeister Lee Johnson's home was impacted by flooding.

Throughout the neighborhood, piles of water-damaged belongings line the curbs awaiting pickup, a visible reminder of the storm's impact on this community.

Neighbors in 53209 zip code work together to recover from historic flooding

According to Impact 211, the organization tasked with collecting damage data, the 53209 zip code has been particularly hard hit. The 53209 zip code includes parts of Milwaukee, Glendale, and Brown Deer.

The 53218 zip code has the highest number of damage reports according to Impact 211 with 1,240 as of Wednesday. The organization has received 7,226 reports from the area so far with 6,287 coming from Milwaukee County.

Mike Beiermeister Items damaged by flooding left near the curb.

Shay Gray, another resident affected by the flooding, described the harrowing experience.

"We had about six to eight feet of water. Had to retreat to the second floor," Gray said.

Mike Beiermeister Damaged couches from Shay's home.

Gray has already reported her damage to both her insurance company and Impact 211, understanding that documentation is crucial for potential assistance.

"We all know that data drives things, so it's important to make sure that you're submitting that information so that data can show what kind of type of impact we had in Milwaukee," Gray said.

Mike Beiermeister Shay Gray's home was impacted by flooding.

As TMJ4 walked through the neighborhood, residents were helping each other clear debris and salvage what they could. Many shared stories of losing vehicles and valuable possessions to the rising waters.

Gray hopes government agencies will step in with relief efforts given the extent of the devastation.

"That impact took out a lot of people's valuables and vehicles," Gray said.

Mike Beiermeister Damaged items left by the curb on Wednesday.

Despite the challenges ahead, Gray finds comfort in the way neighbors have come together during this difficult time.

"That makes me feel good, that makes me feel blessed, that makes me feel that like that care and that kindness is back in the community," Gray said.

To report flooding damage to Impact 211, click here:

