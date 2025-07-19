Family remembers man shot, killed by police during RNC; hires attorney one year later

MILWAUKEE — Family, friends and community members gathered Friday to remember Samuel Sharpe Jr., who was shot and killed by Ohio police officers from Columbus during the Republican National Convention last year.

The event, "Street Preachers Gathering for Sam," took place just steps away from where Sharpe Jr. lost his life a little over a year ago. It was hosted by the family and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

"It's just very tough because of just a multitude of reasons," said Angelique Sharpe, Samuel's sister.

Columbus bike patrol officers, who were in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, encountered Sharpe on July 16 carrying two knives while in an argument with another person. That spilled onto Vliet Street near King Park. Sharpe Jr. lunged toward the man at the time of the shooting.

Both Angelique and friend Dawn Roberts believes he was defending himself against someone who had previously threatened him.

"He ran into a bully in the community that who had robbed him and beat on him, threatened to kill him, his dog, burn up his tent, and he defended himself," Angelique said.

After Sharpe Jr. reportedly ignored commands to drop the weapons, officers opened fire. He was shot 23 times, with 34 entry and exit wounds on his body, according to Angelique, who was provided evidence and reports.

"Police officers had no idea what was going on, and you know, at the presence of a weapon, they started shooting," Angelique said.

Family has been critical as to why those officers were there in the first place so far from the RNC and why a Milwaukee Police Officer was not with them.

The Milwaukee District Attorney cleared the officers of any wrongdoing following an investigation into the shooting. This process typically involves reviewing body camera footage, interviewing witnesses, and determining whether the use of force was justified under current laws and policies.

This week, the Sharpe family retained civil rights attorney Nate Cade to examine the case more closely. He told TMJ4 he's reviewing the investigation materials at this time.

"Only thing that we look for is some sort of accountability, but we're going to hold them accountable regardless," Angelique said.

Friday's gathering offered a chance for those who knew Sharpe Jr. to remember him. Dawn Roberts, who knew Samuel through her work with homeless individuals near King Park, shared her memories.

"He became a real light on those Sunday mornings and would never leave me without saying, I love you so," Roberts said.

Sharpe Jr. was a street prophet who read the bible daily and spoke directly to the people on the street, choosing to live among them.

Roberts hopes to continue spreading that love to some of Milwaukee's most vulnerable residents in Samuel's honor. She passed out bibles to people with pictures of him inside.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

