Milwaukee DA clears Columbus officers in fatal shooting of Samuel Sharpe during the RNC

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County district attorney’s office has cleared five Columbus Division of Police officers in the July 16 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The DA’s office said the investigation—conducted by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team—concluded the officers’ use of deadly force was justified under Wisconsin law to prevent imminent harm to an unarmed civilian, according to a clearance letter sent Monday, May 5.

Investigation Findings

The investigation included neighborhood surveillance video, police body camera footage, and interviews with officers and civilian witnesses.

Timeline of Events

TMJ4

The deadly shooting happened just after 1 p.m. July 16, 2024, at 1531 W. Vliet St. near King Park.

Surveillance video showed Sharpe approach a group of about 10 civilians in the park, appearing to carry objects consistent with knives at 1:10 p.m., according to the release.

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows the moments the shooting happened

Surveillance video shows police shooting at 14th and Vliet

At the same time, 14 Columbus police officers were on bicycle patrol for the convention under an aid agreement with the Milwaukee Police Department. Officers saw Sharpe involved in an altercation with an unarmed man.

They identified themselves as police and gave multiple commands for Sharpe to drop the knife. Sharpe refused and charged at the man, the DA’s office said.

Five officers fired more than 20 shots when Sharpe got within lunging distance.

Despite medical aid, Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Watch: Officer bodycam video from 14th & Vliet shooting

VIDEO: Officer bodycam video from 14th & Vliet shooting

Conclusion of Investigation

Two knives were recovered—one in Sharpe’s right hand and another next to his body—the DA’s office said.

The investigation found the officers reasonably feared for the civilian’s safety, and stated that Sharpe ignored repeated commands to drop the weapons, and the use of force was deemed lawful under Wisconsin law.

The case was closed with no further action.

Related: St. Ben's offer for unhoused resources reiterated after deadly police shooting

Friends of Sharpe said he was homeless and lived near the encampment at King Park.

Street Angels, which helps the homeless and are familiar with the King Park encampment, said they knew Sharpe well. Shortly after the shooting, the organization's directors asked for a thorough and transparent investigation into why out-of-town officers were patrolling the area near 14th and Vliet, so far from the RNC security perimeter.

Related: Protesters gather to call for justice for D'vontaye Mitchell, Samuel Sharpe Jr. on final day of RNC

Following the shooting, Sharpe's family organized a GoFundMe to help cover any "immediate needs, financial needs pertaining to any medical, funeral, navigating the legal process, advocacy and education on police brutality and racial justice, mental/grief counseling for our family, and to assist our family in the days to come, as we continue to seek justice for Sam."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip