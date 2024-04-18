'Don't hurt these women': Men remember domestic violence victims, offer resources for abusers in Milwaukee

MILWUAKEE — While reporting on recent cases involving domestic and dating violence, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins wanted to hear from some of the voices in the community who are working to interrupt that violence by offering resources to the perpetrators or "abusers" in these types of incidents.

Jenkins spoke with Will Singleton, the Director of Community Outreach at the Alma Center. He said the center offers a hotline and programs available to abusers. Jenkins also spoke with Milwaukee resident Joey Brooks, who said he has known one of the recent victims, Tomitka Stewart, for decades.

"All these women just missing and just losing their lives senselessly, over what? Nothing," said Brooks.

Brooks said Stewart was someone he had known for over 30 years and that she was the mother of one of his nephews.

"She's a very sweet woman, she takes care of her kids, 10 kids," he said. "Now she got 3-year-olds' that won't see their mother anymore. That's kind of hard."

Police say they believe Stewart's death was the result of domestic violence.

Stewarts' death comes as we continue to learn new details about the disappearance and alleged homicide of Sade Robinson.

Brooks shares this message for domestic violence perpetrators in the community:

"Step up and be a man. Don't hurt these women. They're human beings, they're precious, it could be your sister, your nurse, your auntie, your mother, could be in the same situation. Just stick up for these women. Protect these women out here."

At the Alma Center, Will Singleton has his "boots on the ground" and is working to stop cycles of trauma and violence. He said the Alma Center offers a curriculum around breaking cycles of domestic violence and those programs are geared toward the domestic abuser.

"We go out, talk to the abuser, eventually get them enrolled in some classes here from a healing focus standpoint," said Singleton. "I think once we all start to do our work in a healing fashion, then the community starts to open up and have a little more compassion for not the abusive behavior of this human but the things that led up to this behavior, which means learned behaviors, past traumas, past pains..."

Singleton points to a 24/7 Hotline that he said people can call any time, he said he will likely be the one to pick up the phone. The number is 414-909-0909.

"We can talk it out first before we go to drastic measures and get people hurt, or incarcerated, or take somebody away from their family. That's the big thing to me, let's keep the family together and let's heal around whatever issues we have so we can stay together," said Singleton.

If you are a victim of Domestic Violence help is available:

Sojourner Family Peace Center:

Call: 414-933-2722

Text: 414-877-8100

The Women's Center:

Call: 262-542-3828

National Domestic Violence Hotline:

Call: 800-799-7233

Text: 88788

