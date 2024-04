MILWAUKEE — A critical missing woman has been found dead, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Tomitka Stewart, 42, was last seen on Sunday evening, April 14 in the 2700 block of N 10th St.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this as a homicide and is seeking a known suspect.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip