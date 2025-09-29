Brewers fans split on playoff matchup preference as team awaits divisional round

The Milwaukee Brewers finished the regular season with the best record in baseball, earning a first-round bye and leaving fans to debate which team they'd rather face in the divisional round.

The Brewers await the winner of the Cubs-Padres wild card series, and Milwaukee fans have strong opinions about their preferred opponent.

Some fans are eager for another chapter in the Cubs-Brewers rivalry. Shaye Rose, a Brewers fan, said she'd welcome facing Chicago.

"I mean, personally, I love the Cubs; it's always a fun rivalry. It would be nice to stick it to Greg one more time. We lost the last series to the Padres, and I think we have better momentum against the Cubs," Rose said.

Laura Reich agrees, viewing a Cubs matchup as an opportunity for sweet revenge.

"Alright, at this point, I guess I do want the Cubs because that's highly competitive. And that would really feel sweet to kick butt against the Cubs. Brewers all the way," Reich said.

However, other fans prefer to avoid the Cubs entirely. David Arcuri said he'd rather see Milwaukee face San Diego.

"I think I would rather play the Padres. We play the Cubs enough. I think they match up well with everyone. I just don't want to see all of the Cubs fans here also, that means the Cubs probably lost, so that's a good thing too," Arcuri said.

Seth Dizard echoed that sentiment, citing concerns about Cubs fans taking over American Family Field.

"Give me the Padres, I don't want to have anything to do with the Cubs. I'm tired of the Cubs coming up here. I want AmFam to be field with Brewers fans, not half and half Cubs fans," Dizard said.

Ryan Foltz also favors the Padres matchup for strategic reasons.

"I want the Padres; the Cubs are a little too close to home. I want to get the Cubs out of the playoffs as fast as possible," Foltz said.

Regardless of fan preferences, both potential opponents present challenges. The Brewers lost the season series to both the Padres and Cubs this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

