Brewers announce National League Division Series watch parties

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday the locations for several watch parties across southeastern Wisconsin for the 2025 National League Division Series.

Fans are invited to join watch parties to cheer on the team in style and are encouraged to wear their best Brewers blue and yellow and bring the energy all series long.

Watch: Brewers take best record in baseball

Brewers take best record in baseball

Game 3 – Wednesday, Oct. 8

Hosted at Davidson Park on the Harley-Davidson campus (3725 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee), the outdoor watch party will feature a giant 135-inch TV screen for live game viewing, local food trucks and vendors, tailgate games, and a DJ on-site. Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages®, and the 4-1-Force will be on-site to greet fans and take photos throughout the event.

Admission is free and open to the public. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Places to Watch NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) – Thursday, Oct. 9

Fans can catch the action of Game 4 of the NLDS at the following sports bars with fan giveaways and swag, first come, first served:

Milwaukee

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard (One Brewers Way)

Throughout the state



Jordan’s Big 10 Pub (1330 Regent St., Madison)

Fox Harbor (348 S. Washington St., Green Bay)

Waterfront Warehouse (3322 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha)

Howies on La Crosse (1128 La Crosse St., La Crosse)

Our Bar (433 E. Main St., Waupun)

The Fat Seagull (807 Quay St., Manitowoc)

Fans who attend the watch party at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will enjoy special appearances from Brewers mascots, including Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages®, and the 4-1-Force, throughout the game.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error