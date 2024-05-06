Chicago Cubs win first series in new chapter of I-94 rivalry with Brewers

The Brewers-Cubs rivalry has taken on a whole new dynamic this season, with Craig Counsell now managing the Chicago Cubs. Over the weekend, the Cubs took 2 of 3 games from the Brew Crew.

"At first, I was actually pretty mad about it," says Brewers fan Jackson Strelow. "But now we've got Pat Murphy. He's been ejected two games in a row for standing up for his players. I think we're happier with Pat, he's leading the team in a more energetic way than Craig ever did."

"I was a little heartbroken at first," explains Brewers fan Riley Nietzer. "It was so out of the blue, but business is business. Sometimes you've got to move on. I think the new manager is doing an awesome job."

Gloria Browne, a 90-year-old Cubs fan, has been coming here since she was six.

"I don't know, I think it's good," Gloria says. "But I liked Rossy. That wasn't nice how they fired him."

"I was kind of surprised," Cubs fan Tom Zito explains. "But I'm glad we got him, and hopefully, he'll do what he did with the Milwaukee Brewers."

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error