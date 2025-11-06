MILWAUKEE — The CLE Panthers, an undefeated 11U Milwaukee Pop Warner football team, have the chance to head to nationals after winning the state title. But their journey to Georgia represents more than just football success — it's a story of resilience through tragedy.

The team received an unexpected invitation to compete for the national title, creating a last-minute scramble for funding. Assistant Coach and nonprofit Vice President Corey Collins has set up a GoFundMe to help cover travel expenses, hoping to raise $15,000 before the team departs for Georgia.

Corey Collins CLE Panthers after winning the state championship.

"We got the invitation out of nowhere," Collins said.

CLE stands for Changing Lives through Entertainment. It's a nonprofit organization that Collins said helps keep kids off the streets and gives them a different perspective of life through football.

Watch: After profound loss, Milwaukee youth football aims for shot at national title

After profound loss, Milwaukee youth football aims for shot at national title

For players like Curtis Reynolds, the team's success stems from their bond.

"They're the best teammates I've ever had. Like they encourage me to play more when I don't want to play," Reynolds said.

Corey Collins CLE Panthers celebrating their state championship

He praised the coaching staff's focus on preparation and discipline.

"He makes us work on discipline and not to goof around on like game days, you know, practices," Reynolds said.

Mike Beiermeister Curtis Reynolds throws up the '1's' in honor of Deon 'Mister' Sargent.

However, this championship run has been marked by profound loss. The season began with the death of Coach Maurice Williams before the first game.

Corey Collins Holding up the jacket of Coach Williams

Previous Coverage: Community remembers security guard killed in triple shooting

Corey Collins Coach Williams on the left.

Mid-season brought another devastating blow when star player Deon 'Mister' Sargent was killed.

Previous Coverage: Family, football coaches remember 11-year-old shot and killed Tuesday

"I honor Deon because he was, he was a little person with a big heart," Reynolds said.

Every sack Reynolds recorded, he honored Deon by pointing to the sky. The impact of losing Sargent was felt throughout the team.

Corey Collins The team at Deon's funeral.

"Losing him is — just was like losing a piece of the team for real, like you literally can tell that there's a huge difference after he left," Collins said.

The Panthers carry both memories with them as they prepare for nationals. Collins wears a jacket with Deon's name as a constant reminder.

"Personally, I wear this jacket. He's on the back of my jacket, so he's always gonna be with us," Collins said.

Mike Beiermeister Corey Collins shows off his jacket in honor of Deon 'Mister' Sargent.

For the team, this final game represents completing a mission for themselves and honoring those they've lost.

"After all the losses and tragedies we had, is the will to not give up all the way to the end," Collins said.

Deon's #10 jersey was retired in the program following the final game in Wisconsin.

The Panthers are using football to overcome some of life's biggest challenges as they prepare for one last game to finish what they started.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cle-panthers-represent-wisconsin-at-nationals

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip