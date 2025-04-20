'He did life big': Community remembers security guard killed in triple shooting

MILWAUKEE — Family and community members held a vigil Saturday night outside Gold Diggers Gentlemen’s Club for Maurice Williams, a father of seven, youth football coach, and security guard who died in a triple shooting Thursday night.

Carvell Brooks Maurice Williams(Left)

Williams, 37, known to many as “Big Hurk,” coached youth football through CLE Panthers youth football team — Changing Lives through Entertainment.

“He had a big smile, big jokes — everything he did was big,” said Tracy and Maison Thomas, who coached and played with Williams at CLE. “He was a gentle giant, committed to football, the kids, and the community.”

For six years, Williams worked as a security guard at Gold Diggers. His family said he was working when he was shot and killed.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Hopkins Street and Hampton Avenue.

One person, Williams, died at the scene, while a second victim died after being transported to a hospital. The third shooting victim is expected to survive.

“He died doing what he loved and protecting what he loved,” his mother said during the vigil. “I know he was loved by family — I didn’t know my son was loved by a community of people.”

Neighbors told TMJ4 News multiple gunshots sent them scrambling.

“I heard maybe like 10 or 11 shots back to back,” neighbor Felipe Sparks told TMJ4 on Friday. “A lot of people were running. It was bad.”

The club recently renewed its license. Documents state the owner keeps two or three security personnel onsite to check IDs, pat people down, and use a security wand.

As police investigate what led up to the shooting, his family wants the world to remember Williams as they know him.

“He was a loving, caring person. He loved his family, his children, and life,” said Pauline Harrington, Williams’ sister.

"Put the guns down. All this commotion is not worth it."

Williams’ family created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee Police to see if any arrests have been made but didn't immediately hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call (414) 935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

