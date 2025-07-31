14-year-old charged in kidnapping of 7-year-old Jamal White scheduled to appear in court Thursday

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old charged with kidnapping 7-year-old Jamal White is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a plea hearing.

The teen faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon and taking hostages, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege the teen plotted to rob Jamal White’s parents, along with two others who have also been charged in connection with the kidnapping.

Court documents allege that when the suspects arrived at the family’s home on Friday, July 11, the teen grabbed the child, who was riding a bike outside, after the suspects couldn’t locate his mother and after his father ran back inside the home.

The child was found the next day, unharmed, in the upper unit of a Milwaukee home, according to the complaint.

The plea hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

