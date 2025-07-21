14-year-old charged in kidnapping of 7-year-old at center of expired Amber Alert

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old has been charged with the kidnapping of 7-year-old Jamal White.

The teen, identified by initials B.C., appeared virtually in Juvenile Court late Monday afternoon.

They are one of the now three suspects tied to the kidnapping that occurred on July 11.

Court commissioner Katryna Childs Rhodes listed four counts against B.C.: kidnapping party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon; taking hostages, release without bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent; possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

Commissioner Childs Rhodes brought up B.C's past run-in with the law but did not elaborate. Childs Rhodes noted that B.C. appeared to be doing "OK" despite some violations. However, she made it clear that the kidnapping allegations are alarming.

"You stand before me presumed innocent; however, these are incredibly serious, scary, terrifying, quite frankly," Commissioner Childs Rhodes said. "It allegedly happened while you were possessing a weapon. All of that is incredibly dangerous. I don’t feel safe releasing you to the community at this time. I’m going to hold you in secure detention."

The state petitioned to have B.C. charged as an adult, which the commissioner found legally sufficient.

Fabian Johnson, 38, and Corey Williams, 25, are also charged in the kidnapping. Court documents state that the trio was armed when they kidnapped 7-year-old Jamal White.

Court documents point to B.C. as the one who plotted to rob Jamal White's parents.

