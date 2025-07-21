Second man charged in kidnapping of Milwaukee boy Jamal White

MILWAUKEE — A second person has been charged in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy who was taken while riding his bike outside his family's home.

Fabian Johnson is charged with kidnapping for his alleged role in the July 11 incident. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines, according to a criminal complaint filed July 18.

Prosecutors say Johnson was among three armed suspects who allegedly kidnapped 7-year-old Jamal White while wearing masks on Friday, July 11. The other suspects included Corey Williams, the alleged getaway driver who was charged separately last week, and a teen who allegedly initiated the plan and participated in it.

According to the complaint, the trio drove to the home in Williams’ girlfriend’s white Jeep Renegade, which they had removed the plates from.

Alleged motive

According to Williams, the kidnapping originated from a plan to rob the child’s mother, who Williams claimed was a “well-known drug dealer” and allegedly flaunted money, according to the complaint.

When they were unable to locate the mother, the teen allegedly suggested robbing the father instead. However, when the father ran inside the house, the teen grabbed the child.

After the kidnapping, the suspects contacted the child’s mother and demanded $100,000 and jewelry in exchange for his return, prosecutors say. They planned to meet at a nearby park for the exchange; however, the mother never appeared, according to the complaint.

Phone records

Cellphone records allegedly show nearly 40 calls were made between Williams and the child’s mother, with an additional nine calls between Williams and Johnson the day of the kidnapping.

Williams also allegedly told investigators that there were conversations between them about whether they should hurt the child to show they were serious, which they never ended up acting on.

The child was found July 12, unharmed, in the upper unit of a Milwaukee home, with Williams hiding in the attic, according to the complaint.

What's next

Johnson was in court July 20 for an initial appearance, where his cash bond was set at $200,000. He’s due back in court July 24 at 8:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

