25-year-old man charged in kidnapping of Jamal White

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the kidnapping of 7-year-old Jamal White last week.

Corey Gabriel Williams of Milwaukee was charged in court Thursday with Kidnapping as a Party to a Crime, Taking Hostages as Party to a Crime and Intent to Contribute to the Delinquency of a Child.

In the criminal complaint, Williams told police a 14-year-old contacted him with a plan to rob White's mother who he said was a "well-known drug dealer and flaunted money."

On July 11, Williams borrowed his girlfriend's white Jeep Renegade and picked up the teen and another individual. They took the plates off of the Jeep and drove to West Hustis Street.

When they got the residence, they waited but never saw the mother. The teen then suggested they rob the father instead, according to the complaint. As they approached the father with masks on and guns pulled, the father ran inside of the house, and the teen grabbed White, who was riding his bicycle outside.

After the kidnapping, a new plan was made to demand $100,000 ransom from the mother; however, she never showed at the planned meeting spot.

Williams said he was offered $10,000 to help with the robbery, but demanded more after White was taken.

Williams told police that discussions were had about whether the teen or the other individual should harm White to send a message to the mom, but they did not end up physically harming him.

Records show that nearly 40 *67 calls were made to White's mother between 7:33 p.m. July 11 and 2:39 a.m. July 12.

The 14-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, and a black handgun was found under the couch cushion in the basement.

In an interview with police, White said he heard the men talking to his mom when they got to the house where he was held. He heard his mom say she was going to come pick him up. White teared up when talking to the police saying his mom never came to get him.

If convicted on all charges, Williams could face more than 120 years in prison.

