13-year-old charged as juvenile in fatal shooting of 11-year-old during

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old will be charged as a juvenile in the shooting death of 11-year-old Deon Sargent during what police describe as a drug-related robbery.

The shooting occurred Tuesday when the teenage suspect attempted to steal a gun from Sargent, according to prosecutors. The weapon discharged during the struggle, fatally wounding the younger child.

The suspect's attorney characterized the incident as a tragic accident rather than an intentional act of violence.

During a detention hearing this afternoon, a judge ruled that the 13-year-old will remain in juvenile custody while the case proceeds through the court system.

