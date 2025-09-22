Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13-year-old charged as juvenile in fatal shooting of 11-year-old during

A 13-year-old will be charged as a juvenile in deadly shooting of an 11-year-old.
13-year-old to be charged as juvenile in deadly shooting
Posted

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old will be charged as a juvenile in the shooting death of 11-year-old Deon Sargent during what police describe as a drug-related robbery.

The shooting occurred Tuesday when the teenage suspect attempted to steal a gun from Sargent, according to prosecutors. The weapon discharged during the struggle, fatally wounding the younger child.

The suspect's attorney characterized the incident as a tragic accident rather than an intentional act of violence.

During a detention hearing this afternoon, a judge ruled that the 13-year-old will remain in juvenile custody while the case proceeds through the court system.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

