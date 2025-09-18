13-year-old appears in court for deadly shooting of 11-year-old Deon Sargent

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old appeared before a juvenile court commissioner Thursday for the first time since being taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Deon Sargent during what police said was a robbery Tuesday evening near 68th and Silver Spring.
Sargent, who many called "Mister," was known as a leader on the football field with infectious energy and a love for TikTok dance videos.
"He the one we call at the family gatherings, at the barbecues, at whatever event we at. He's going to dance," said a family member.
In court Thursday, prosecutors read text messages sent by the 13-year-old to an accomplice, urging that person to hurry up and get to the location to rob Sargent, saying "They got smack, let's take their smack" — a slang term for drugs.
When they arrived, prosecutors say a "tussle" began over a gun that they allege the 13-year-old was trying to steal from Sargent. During that struggle, the gun fired, and Sargent was killed.
The 13-year-old's attorney worked to dismiss the incident as a "tragic accident," arguing there hasn't been any proof that her client actually pulled the trigger, forcing that gun to fire.
At the center of Thursday's hearing was a question over whether the teen should be released to his parents or held in a secure facility. The court commissioner granted the state's request to hold the teen for an additional 48 hours in a secure facility.
The 13-year-old is due back in court Monday.
