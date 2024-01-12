Wisconsin winter storm: Latest information, live blog

Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for another round of winter storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm watch until noon Friday for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Fond Du Lac, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties. A winter storm warning is also in place for those counties.

10:45 Update

TMJ4's Jenna Rae took this video in West Allis. She says some people still have power, but many do not. We Energies currently has more than 21,000 customers in the dark.

Many without power in West Allis

10:40 Update

People in Kenosha are dealing with a snow slush mix. Check out these videos taken by TMJ4s Jeff Zampanti.

Walking conditions in Kenosha

Driving conditions in Kenohsa

10:15 Update

Messy road conditions persist — stay home if you can.

I-41 South at US 45--Crash- Vehicle stuck in snow pic.twitter.com/fBvwDn4pBU — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) January 12, 2024

10:11 Update

City of Milwaukee offices will close at noon today.

Due to worsening weather conditions anticipated for later this afternoon, all City offices and operations will be closed at noon today for the safety of our employees. ❄️



Take care, stay warm, and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/buwoHuQRwv — Milwaukee City Development (@MilwaukeeDCD) January 12, 2024

10:07 Update

Susan Kim says the roads into work are pretty messy this morning:

Driving to work in a snow storm during the day versus overnight when I worked mornings. Either way, the roads are messy. I-94 EB through Waukesha County covered with snow. Drove 20-25 MPH. Milwaukee County, better, mostly slushy and slick. Ramps are a mess. Be safe today! @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/FPGOG6DgtT — SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) January 12, 2024

9:56 Update

The Brewers have canceled Saturday's Winter Warm-up:

Update on Winter Warm-Up: pic.twitter.com/NeO0jRvBwL — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 11, 2024

9:51 Update

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will remain open today.

@MitchellAirport says it will remain open during the winter storm. @tmj4 Storm Team Coverage will be taking you to the cargo ramps and runway to get a look at the crews making it possible. pic.twitter.com/ZJiqHPOEoi — Sydni Eure (@SydniEure) January 12, 2024

9:47 Update

Some updates from the city of Wauwatosa:

Highway Operations have been out since 4am and will continue to battle to clear our roads. If you absolutely must travel today, stay back from the plows and slow down. Visibility is slim and accidents are occurring causing delays. pic.twitter.com/JRlOmVR9iH — Waukesha County Public Works (@WaukeshaCoDPW) January 12, 2024

9:38 Update

Traffic alert for the Zoo Interchange:

TRAFFIC NOTICE: The eastbound I-94 ramps to southbound and northbound I-41 in the zoo interchange are blocked. Consider alternate routes. https://t.co/namYK4DYJh — WisDOT Southeast Region (@WisDOTsoutheast) January 12, 2024

In Waukesha County, Public Works is recommending drivers stay home.

Highway Operations have been out since 4am and will continue to battle to clear our roads. If you absolutely must travel today, stay back from the plows and slow down. Visibility is slim and accidents are occurring causing delays. pic.twitter.com/JRlOmVR9iH — Waukesha County Public Works (@WaukeshaCoDPW) January 12, 2024

9:25 Update

Snow is starting to accumulate across Southeast Wisconsin. Intensity will build as we head into the afternoon.

Snow will start picking up throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Be careful about any travel plans, as blizzard conditions will be possible by the evening:https://t.co/7bDGMTihqv — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) January 12, 2024

Heavy snow often brings power outages, and that is the case with this winter storm. We Energies are currently reporting more than 24,000 customers without power in our area. You can report an outage or check on the status of power restoration for your home or business here.

