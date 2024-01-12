Watch Now
Wisconsin winter storm: Latest information, live blog

West Bend snow clean up
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 11:45:58-05

Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for another round of winter storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm watch until noon Friday for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Fond Du Lac, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties. A winter storm warning is also in place for those counties.

LATEST INFORMATION ON WINTER STORMS: LIVE BLOGS
10:45 Update
TMJ4's Jenna Rae took this video in West Allis. She says some people still have power, but many do not. We Energies currently has more than 21,000 customers in the dark.

Many without power in West Allis

10:40 Update
People in Kenosha are dealing with a snow slush mix. Check out these videos taken by TMJ4s Jeff Zampanti.

Walking conditions in Kenosha
Driving conditions in Kenohsa

10:15 Update
Messy road conditions persist — stay home if you can.

10:11 Update
City of Milwaukee offices will close at noon today.

10:07 Update
Susan Kim says the roads into work are pretty messy this morning:

9:56 Update
The Brewers have canceled Saturday's Winter Warm-up:

9:51 Update
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will remain open today.

9:47 Update
Some updates from the city of Wauwatosa:

9:38 Update
Traffic alert for the Zoo Interchange:

In Waukesha County, Public Works is recommending drivers stay home.

9:25 Update

Snow is starting to accumulate across Southeast Wisconsin. Intensity will build as we head into the afternoon.

Heavy snow often brings power outages, and that is the case with this winter storm. We Energies are currently reporting more than 24,000 customers without power in our area. You can report an outage or check on the status of power restoration for your home or business here.

