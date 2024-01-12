MCTS bus driver helps man with stranded car get to work during snow storm

MILWAKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver helped a stranded driver get to work Friday morning as a major winter storm moved through the area.

According to MCTS, Andre Clavelli was heading to work at about 7 a.m. when he lost traction and his car ended up in a snowbank.



"While several cars and trucks passed by, with so many inches of snow and such slippery conditions, the other drivers didn’t stop," a news release shared by MCTS says.

That's when Clavelli went back into his car and called roadside assistance. Right as he was dialing, MCTS driver Deneen Tate, driving her BlueLine route, saw Clavelli and pulled over to help him.

Together, Tate and Clavelli were able to get the car back on the road - proving that it takes a village when a snow storm like this comes to Wisconsin.

“I couldn’t do it myself. I am very lucky she was there to help me," Clavelli told MCTS. "Truly blessed and thankful; God bless her. Her timing was perfect."

Blizzard conditions will be possible Friday evening as temperatures drop and the snow becomes fluffier and lighter.

Winds will gust near 40 to 45 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. We're expecting a widespread 8-12" of snowfall inland, with a narrow band of 12-14" in some areas and 4-8" immediately along Lake Michigan.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip