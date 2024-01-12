Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Blizzard conditions possible by evening

Snow is expected to intensify throughout the morning. Blizzard conditions could be possible by the evening as temperatures drop and snow becomes light and fluffy.
and last updated 2024-01-12 06:36:14-05

Here we go! Our first band of snow is lifting north into southern Wisconsin this morning. Snow is expected to quickly accumulate this morning with a few inches of snow possible before lunchtime. Roadways and travel will start to go downhill this morning. Winds will start to intensify as well.

Snow will continue to add up this afternoon. Immediately along the lake from Milwaukee south through Racine and Kenosha there will be times that rain could mix in with the snow. Most of the area will see mainly snow with temperatures colder than the system from earlier in the week.

Blizzard conditions will be possible by this evening into tonight as temperatures drop and the snow becomes fluffier and lighter. Winds will gust near 40 to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. Snow showers will linger into Saturday morning but the heaviest snow and most of the accumulation will be done.

In total we are expecting a widespread area of 8-12 inches of snow, isolated higher amounts will be possible with lake enhancement a few miles inland. Along the coast of the lake from Milwaukee and points south, warmer temperatures will cause wetter snow, some melting and with rain mixing in at times. That will produce totals closer to 5-8 inches of snow.

Expect very cold temperatures Sunday into early next week with wind chills near 20 below some mornings.

FRIDAY:      Mix Lake/Snow Inland. Heavy At Times. Windy and Blowing Snow.            High: 35
            Wind: E 20-30 mph Gust 45 mph

TONIGHT:    Snow Continues, Becomes Lighter. Windy and Blowing Snow.
            Low: 28
            Wind: N 25-35 mph Gust 45 mph

SATURDAY:   Snow Shower, Windy, and Blowing Snow. Total Snow: 8-12" Inland and 5-8" Lakeside MKE South
            High: 26

SUNDAY:     Partly Cloudy, Windy, Very cold
            High: 10. Wind Chill: -15 to -5

MONDAY:    Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Bitter Cold
            High: 5. Wind Chill: -25 to -15

TUESDAY:    Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Bitter Cold
            High: 4. Wind Chill: -25 to -15

