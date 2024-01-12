Franklin man dies while snow blowing driveway

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A 69-year-old Franklin man died while snow blowing his driveway Friday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The death is not being considered suspicious, and the Medical Examiner's Office says an autopsy will not be performed.



Wet, heavy snow was a prominent feature of the snow storm that moved through southeast Wisconsin on Friday.

Blizzard conditions will be possible by this evening into tonight as temperatures drop and the snow becomes fluffier and lighter.

Winds will gust near 40 to 45 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. We're expecting a widespread 8-12" of snowfall inland, with a narrow band of 12-14" in some areas and 4-8" immediately along Lake Michigan.

