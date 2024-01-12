Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Franklin man dies while snow blowing driveway

If you have travel plans, you'll want to change them. We're expecting heavy snowfall until tomorrow.
milwaukee medical examiner car.JPG
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 15:38:08-05

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A 69-year-old Franklin man died while snow blowing his driveway Friday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The death is not being considered suspicious, and the Medical Examiner's Office says an autopsy will not be performed.

Wet, heavy snow was a prominent feature of the snow storm that moved through southeast Wisconsin on Friday.
Blizzard conditions will be possible by this evening into tonight as temperatures drop and the snow becomes fluffier and lighter.

Winds will gust near 40 to 45 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. We're expecting a widespread 8-12" of snowfall inland, with a narrow band of 12-14" in some areas and 4-8" immediately along Lake Michigan.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device