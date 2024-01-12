Watch Now
There's so much snow that Sunburst Ski Hill is pressing pause on tubing

If you have travel plans, you'll want to change them. We're expecting heavy snowfall until tomorrow.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 12, 2024
KEWASKUM, Wis. — The winter storm moving through southeast Wisconsin on Friday was so strong that it forced Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum to temporary pause its tubing operations.

"Our tubing lanes have been filled with white gold," a post on Sunburst's Facebook page said.

Sunburst said it made the decision for the "safety and enjoyment of our guests."

Any guests who had tickets for today can reschedule by reaching out to guestservices@skisunburst.com
Blizzard conditions will be possible by this evening into tonight as temperatures drop and the snow becomes fluffier and lighter.

Winds will gust near 40 to 45 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility.

We're expecting a widespread 8-12" of snowfall inland, with a narrow band of 12-14" in some areas and 4-8" immediately along Lake Michigan.

