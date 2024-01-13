Northwest Milwaukee residents lose water pressure after water main break

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city officials say a number of residents and businesses on the northwest side lost water pressure, after what they say was a major water main break late Friday afternoon.

Milwaukee Water Works crews responded to the break at 91st and Mill, and said there were additional, smaller breaks in the area.

Officials say a power outage at the Florist district pumping station (near 76th and Silver Spring) led to reduced water pressure throughout the Florist district.

Crews are currently working on fixing the main breaks, which should help restore pressure for most customers.

Officials add accumulating snow and ice has made it hard for crews to get to the valves.

They advise customers to be patient and minimize how much water they use.

If you see a water main break, you can call Milwaukee Water Works at (414) 286-3710.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip