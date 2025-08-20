MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is facing months of recovery after recent flooding destroyed their fully furnished basement, leaving them without insurance coverage and desperately seeking assistance.

READ ALSO: Residents hope for some relief as FEMA prepares to assess flood damage

Darice Ivory's basement was inundated with 5 feet of floodwater, resulting in a complete loss of the finished space, including her two sons' bedrooms. A week after the disaster, the family continues the cleanup process.

"I'm exhausted, tired, crying, frustrated, everything, and then our last step was pulling the carpet out and the padding so this is what you see here," Ivory said.

What was once a fully furnished living space now consists only of concrete floors and wood beams developing mold that still need to be gutted.

With their insurance claim denied, the family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of rebuilding.

"It's difficult, you just have to find the time and the help. It's hard to get help," Ivory said.

TMJ4 has been listening to flood victims across Milwaukee who share similar stories of devastation and limited resources for recovery. Many residents have expressed confusion about what assistance might be available to them.

Watch: Milwaukee residents await FEMA assessments after severe flooding

'We really need some help': Milwaukee residents await FEMA assessments after severe flooding

Hope may be on the horizon as FEMA prepares to visit the area on Thursday to survey the damage. For families like the Ivorys, this represents a potential path to much-needed assistance.

READ ALSO: Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency following flash flooding in Wisconsin

"There's a lot of people out here and we really need some help, you know," Ivory said.

As of now, assistance from FEMA is not guaranteed. The process begins with the agency visiting flooded areas to validate damage and gather information. Following this assessment, if Governor Tony Evers requests a major disaster declaration and the president approves it, FEMA can provide 'individual assistance' that flood victims can apply for.

This assistance may include funds for temporary housing, basic home repairs, and replacement of damaged items—resources that could prove vital for families like the Ivorys.

"There's a lot of us out here that are really impacted by this," Ivory said.

While Thursday's FEMA visit is only the first step in potentially securing federal assistance, Ivory and her family are preparing for a lengthy recovery process.

"Months, maybe a year — my hope is that they help us," Ivory said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error