West Allis family loses home to flooding, faces insurance denial as many others struggle with similar claims

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis family is facing the devastating reality that their flood-damaged home may be a total loss, with insurance unlikely to cover the damages. TMJ4 is hearing from dozens of other homeowners experiencing similar insurance denials following recent flooding.

"I refuse to die here," Courtney White said, choking up as she recalled the moment water began rushing into her basement and first floor. "Cause that's what was going to happen."

When the flooding began, White and her husband grabbed their pets and the urn containing their late son's ashes before escaping to higher ground.

"We ran up and heard a huge crash and boom and all of a sudden our whole house shook. Our walls started cracking," White said.

Today, the foundation of their home is visibly caved in, making it unsafe for anyone to enter. After numerous calls to her insurance company over four days, White's hopes for coverage are fading.

"It's probably going to be a total loss and insurance isn't going to cover anything," White said.

TMJ4 has been listening to community members across our area who are facing similar situations. Many homeowners report their claims were denied immediately after filing.

Martin Kaczmarek, a licensed public insurance adjuster, explains that the distinction between flood damage and water backup is crucial when it comes to insurance coverage.

"In the insurance world, flood insurance is completely separate from homeowners insurance," Kaczmarek said.

In Wisconsin, many insurance agencies don't offer flood insurance since most of the state isn't designated as a floodplain. This creates a significant gap in coverage that many homeowners don't discover until it's too late.

"By definition in any homeowners policy that's denied, it's not a covered loss," Kaczmarek said.

However, there may be some hope for certain types of water damage. Kaczmarek explains that water backup from sewage or sump pumps is often covered in certain policies.

"If the water came up from the drain, we're very clear to the company it's a water backup and not a flood. That enables the person to actually get coverage," Kaczmarek said.

Typically, that coverage ranges from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the policy. For extensive damage like White's, that amount would barely make a difference.

"We had to start a GoFundMe. We've been paying for our son's medical bills since he passed away. What am I supposed to do if they don't give me anything? Where am I supposed to live? Where am I supposed to go?" White said.

Kaczmarek says denied claims can potentially be appealed by public adjusters in some cases.

"There is hope, if there is coverage," Kaczmarek said.

However, for homes with signs of exterior water damage from floodwaters entering the home, the outlook isn't promising.

"More than likely those claims will be denied," Kaczmarek said.

This reality is difficult to accept for those most impacted by the floods.

"Flooding may not be covered but they need to cover something because this is collapsed," White said.

