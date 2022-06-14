WATCH: Monday's severe thunderstorms in southeast Wisconsin in 5 videos

Downpours and severe thunderstorms stretched from Madison to Milwaukee on Monday.

Southeast Wisconsin was rocked with large hail, torrential rain, winds up to 60 mph and nonstop lightning.

The powerful storms rolled through our region, knocking out service for over 40,000 We Energies customers.

Here's Monday's storms in five video clips:

Pole hit by lightning in Waukesha

A viewer sent us this video of lightning hitting a pole on Oakdale Drive in Waukesha on Monday. Waukesha County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:45 p.m. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, nearly 10,000 We Energies customers were without service in Waukesha.

Streets flooded in Milwaukee

This is a look at 27th and Morgan in Milwaukee on Monday after a torrential downpour left roads temporarily flooded. Downpours made it tough on drivers who were forced to navigate through the flooded streets.

Powerful winds topple trees onto Waukesha streets

There is plenty of clean-up to be done in the wake up of the storm in places like Waukesha, as seen above. Powerful winds toppled trees onto city streets.

Golfers run for safety at Waukesha tournament

This video was taken at a golf course in Waukesa where a junior golf tournament was going on. Golfers and spectators were forced to scramble to safety as the storm rolled in. The National Weather Service of Milwaukee reported up to 2" of hail.

Blinding rain and lightning rocks Franklin

A viewer sent us this video of blinding rain and lightning in Franklin on Monday.

The severe weather doesn't stop Monday. The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Heath Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) also announced Monday it will close schools early on Tuesday due to the weather forecast of extreme heat.

The advisory addresses the southeastern region of Wisconsin and residents are advised to take precautions by staying hydrated and visiting cooling sites, among others. Of the many cooling sites across town, visiting a nearby pool or waterpark remains a family favorite. Here is a list of pools that residents should consider for Tuesday and Wednesday.

