Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm morning, chance for storms in the evening

All is quiet and comfortable this morning but that will be changing. An approaching warm front first brings us a potential round of strong storms this afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.
An east breeze keeps temperatures in the 70s today then the wind shifts south behind the warm front tonight. Temperatures should soar well into the 90s tomorrow. With the humidity, it will feel like over 100 degrees. Extreme heat continues Wednesday then a cold front brings relief Thursday. Limit outdoor activity and stay hydrated.

TODAY: Morning Sun then Ch. PM Strong Storms
High: 70 Lake 78 Inland
Wind: e 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Becoming Humid
Low: 64
Wind: NE TO S 10 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid
High: 95. Heat Index 100 to 105

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms At Night
High: 93. Heat Index around 100

THURSDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early. Becoming Mostly Sunny
High: 84

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

