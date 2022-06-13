Over 40,000 We Energies customers without power due to severe storms

As powerful storms roll through our region Monday evening, nearly 30,000 We Energies customers are without service across Wisconsin.

As of 4:35 p.m., all of Milwaukee County was being hit by a downpour with nonstop lightning. The city's southside saw the worst of the storm with winds over 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. At the same time, over 9,700 WE Energies customers were out of service. However, a majority of those customers were coming out of Waukesha County.

Waukesha County was in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:45 p.m. Waukesha County was met with blinding rain, over 65 mph winds, ping pong ball hail and nonstop lightning.

WOW! Check this out. A viewer sent us this video of lightning hitting a pole on Oakdale Drive in Waukesha today. Waukesha County is in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:45 p.m. Check your forecast: https://t.co/nFqUMGqi0o pic.twitter.com/pORwis8ki5 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 13, 2022

By 5 p.m., the latest number on We Energies' outage map climbed to over 29,600 customers.

We-Energies.com We Energies Outage Map as of 5:06 p.m. on Monday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., that number grew to nearly 42,000. Almost 12,000 of those customers were in Oak Creek, over 6,000 near South Milwaukee, and about 2,000 in Franklin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

