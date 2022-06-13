Watch
Milwaukee Public Schools to close early Tuesday due to extreme heat

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 16:05:36-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Monday it will close schools early on Tuesday due to the weather forecast of extreme heat.

The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Heath Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.

All schools will start at their regular times with with dismissals as followed:

  • Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
  • Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
  • All Summer Academy sites will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m.

MPS says breakfast and lunch will be served. Buses will also be available to pick up students for early dismissal.

All-after school activities will be canceled for the afternoon and evening, including Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), and Safe Places.

RELATED COVERAGE: Milwaukee Health Department issues Heat Health Advisory for Tues., Wed.

The Milwaukee Health Department advises people to take the following precautions, recommended by the CDC, in order to prevent heat-related illness or death (verbatim):

Stay Cool

· Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

· Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

· Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

· Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

· Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

· Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.

Stay Hydrated

· Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.

· Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

· Remind others to drink enough water.

Stay Informed

· Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

· Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness

  • Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting
  • Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness

· Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).

