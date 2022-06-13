Here's where you can cool off during this week's extreme heat in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — As the official start of summer approaches on June 21, a heat advisory , issued by the Milwaukee Health Department, is set to bring intensified summer heat Tuesday and Wednesday.

The advisory addresses the southeastern region of Wisconsin and residents are advised to take precautions by staying hydrated and visiting cooling sites , among others. Of the many cooling sites across town, visiting a nearby pool or waterpark remains a family favorite. Here is a list of pools that residents should consider for tomorrow:

Cooper Wading Pool

8701 W. Chambers St. Milwaukee, WI. 53222

Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Hales Corner Wading Pool

5765 S. New Berlin Rd. Hales Corners, WI. 53130

Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Humboldt Wading Pool

3000 South Howell Ave. Milwaukee, WI. 53207

Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Moody Splash Pad

2201 W. Auer Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53206

Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Smith Wading Pool

5462 N. 33rd St. Milwaukee, WI. 53209

Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

