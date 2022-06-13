Here's where you can cool off during this week's extreme heat in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — As the official start of summer approaches on June 21, a heat advisory, issued by the Milwaukee Health Department, is set to bring intensified summer heat Tuesday and Wednesday.
The advisory addresses the southeastern region of Wisconsin and residents are advised to take precautions by staying hydrated and visiting cooling sites, among others. Of the many cooling sites across town, visiting a nearby pool or waterpark remains a family favorite. Here is a list of pools that residents should consider for tomorrow:
Cooper Wading Pool
8701 W. Chambers St. Milwaukee, WI. 53222
Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Hales Corner Wading Pool
5765 S. New Berlin Rd. Hales Corners, WI. 53130
Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Humboldt Wading Pool
3000 South Howell Ave. Milwaukee, WI. 53207
Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Moody Splash Pad
2201 W. Auer Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53206
Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Smith Wading Pool
5462 N. 33rd St. Milwaukee, WI. 53209
Hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
