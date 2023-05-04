Two arrested in school bus crash outside Morse Middle School, police continue to seek driver

MILWAUKEE — Two people have been arrested in connection to a reckless driving incident when a driver crashed into a school bus outside of a Milwaukee middle school.

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the incident, but MPD is still seeking other suspects including the driver.

The crash happened outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented, near 80th and Mill, a little before 9 a.m. Monday.

MPD said in a news release that an 11-year-old who was on the bus was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old who was in the vehicle that struck the bus was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video of the crash outside Morse Middle school shows a white Kia swerving down the street while people hang out the driver and passenger side windows. Once the Kia crashes into the bus, the passenger falls out and is dragged on the ground. The driver tried to run away, video a witness shared with TMJ4 News shows.

The Milwaukee Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash and look for unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

