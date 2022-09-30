Concrete barriers hope to stop reckless driving on MPS School Property

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee School of Languages has some new installations on the front of its property, meant to keep kids safe from reckless driving on school grounds.

The round concrete barriers were installed Friday, with hopes to prevent reckless driving like was seen earlier this week.

Milwaukee Public Schools said:

“Today, Milwaukee Public Schools is installing new infrastructure at Milwaukee School of Languages as a proactive measure to help safeguard students and staff from reckless driving. After every situation, even local events that are not related to MPS students and staff, the district evaluates procedures to determine whether additional protocols can be put into place. In the case of reckless driving, MPS is actively working to install measures on our properties to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for students and staff.”

“It’s sad that high schools have to do that,” Mya Smith said. “I hope people learn their lesson eventually.”

Smith is an assistant volleyball coach at the school. She hopes the barriers send a message to people driving recklessly but doesn’t think it’ll stop it altogether.

“I think it may prevent them right here for sure,” Smith said. “But on 84th [Street], they might not. That’s where they’re driving on the grass and all over the place. But right here it will.”

Smith nearly had her own Hyundai stolen last year. Instead, her friend’s vehicle was taken and crashed a few miles from the school. She feels like these barriers will keep kids at the school safe, but she doesn’t think it will impact those driving recklessly elsewhere.

“People need to learn how to behave,” Smith said. “They shouldn’t be stealing cars and driving recklessly. It’s not their property, for one. And two, you care less about your life than the people around you.”

