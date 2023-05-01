Reckless driver plows into school bus outside Morse Middle School, multiple people brought to the hospital

MILWAUKEE — Several people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Milwaukee on Monday, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed to TMJ4 News.

A chief with MFD said one person was taken to Children's Wisconsin, another was taken to Froedtert, and others were taken to hospitals via private ambulances.

The crash happened near 80th and Mill Road, near Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented.

Watch: A witness caught the moment a car crashed into the school bus

Raw video: Witness video shows car v bus crash

The exact number of people injured, their ages, and the extent of injuries have not been released.

Video of the crash outside Morse Middle school shows a white Kia swerving down the street while people hang out the driver and passenger side windows. Once the Kia crashes into the bus, the passenger falls out and is dragged on the ground. The driver tried to run away, video a witness shared with TMJ4 News shows.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

Raw video: Bus crash near 80th and Mill

