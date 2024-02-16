Thomas Routt formally charged in Elkhorn double homicide, weeks after killings

ELKHORN, Wis. — More than two weeks after 33-year-old Emerson Weingart and 37-year-old Gina Weingart were killed in an Elkhorn sports bar, the person of interest in the case has been formally charged.

Thomas Routt is facing five counts, including three charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon. He also was charged with armed robbery, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

We don't yet know why Routt faces a third homicide charge in the case.

Emerson and Gina Weingart were killed at the Sports Page Barr on February 1.

Routt has been held at the Walworth County Jail since he was arrested on February 5. He served several years in federal prison on a slew of convictions, including arson, burglary, and forgery.

Family members of the couple tell TMJ4 Gina Weingart worked at the Sports Page Barr part-time, and that her husband, Emerson, would hang out with her until she closed the bar.

They tell us the couple got married last year in June 2023, and were beloved by friends, family, co-workers, and members of their church, where they were regulars.

They also tell us the couple loved "anything and everything outdoors."

“It’s horrible how you can take both of them, but Gina for me was such a kind, loving, bubbly human being. It’s crazy that was just taken away,” Heather Duzynski, Gina’s cousin, shared. They were born just two weeks apart and grew up together.

“We went to the same schools, we danced together, we’ve known each other our whole lives. People called us twin cousins because we were so similar,” Duzynski smiled, recalling some of her favorite memories together.

