Couple identified in double murder in Elkhorn; suspect still on the loose

ELKHORN, Wisc. — A couple who was murdered at 'Sports Page Barr' in downtown Elkhorn just after midnight on Thursday, Feb 1. has been identified as 33-year-old Emerson Weingart, and 37-year-old, Gina Weingart.

As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials say the shooter is still on the loose, and are advising people in the area should take "reasonable steps" to protect themselves.

The Elkhorn Police chief tells TMJ4 that the shooting was a "senseless act of violence."

Police say they were called to the 'Sports Page Bar' off Wisconsin Street for reports of gunfire just after midnight Thursday morning.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Police presence in Elkhorn

Officers from the Elkhorn Police Department and deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office say they found the couple dead inside the bar.

Family members of the couple tell TMJ4 Gena worked at the bar part-time, and that her husband, Emerson, would hang out with her until she closed the bar.

They tell us the couple got married last year in June 2023, and were beloved by friends, family, co-workers, and members of their church, where they were regulars.

WTMJ Gina Weingart (far left) and Emerson Weingart (far left) with friends.

They also tell us the couple loved "anything and everything outdoors."

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with any information to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210. You can also call Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.

