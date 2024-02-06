Elkhorn police arrest "person of interest" in connection to double homicide

ELKHORN, Wis. — The Elkhorn Police Department says it has arrested a "person of interest" in connection to a double homicide which happened at the Sports Page Barr early Thursday morning.

In a Monday evening press release, officers say they arrested the "person of interest" on an unrelated matter, while their investigation continues.

The release doesn't mention any indication of when or where the arrest happened.

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to the Sports Page Barr in downtown Elkhorn for a report of shots fired and a person down, when they discovered a man and a woman who were killed after being shot. Officers later identified them as 33-year-old Emerson Weingart, and 37-year-old, Gina Weingart.

Family members of the couple tell TMJ4 Gina worked at the bar part-time, and that her husband, Emerson, would hang out with her until she closed the bar.

They tell us the couple got married last year in June 2023, and were beloved by friends, family, co-workers, and members of their church, where they were regulars.

They also tell us the couple loved "anything and everything outdoors."

